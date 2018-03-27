‘Hope he comes forward:’ It’s happened again! Donation jar stolen from Jet’s Pizza in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — He came in and asked for a job application, and left with a donation jar. The owners of Jet’s Pizza in Brookfield are hopeful you might be able to help identify the thief. It’s the second time this has happened in less than a year.

The money collected through the donation jar goes toward Alzheimer’s research.

At the Jet’s Pizza near 124th and North, things happen pretty fast. On Saturday, March 24, what happened at the counter was so quick, even those who run the place didn’t see it themselves.

“He actually came in and asked for an application and my wife was at the counter,” said Jim Rodriguez, owner.

Rodriguez and his wife, Maria said the man was friendly at first — sitting down to fill out the paperwork.

“A minute later he said ‘oh, I’ll drop it off later,'” said Maria Rodriguez.

“And then as soon as my wife went back into the kitchen, he came up, looked around and left,” said Jim Rodriguez.

It took them a few hours to realize something was missing.

“Later on in the night, I found a quarter on the ground and I went to put in in the can and I was like ‘where is the can?'” said Jim Rodriguez.

After taking a look at their surveillance footage, they watched as the can filled with donations disappeared.

“I mean, it was like deja vu,” said Jim Rodriguez.

That’s because this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Back in June, at the Jet’s Pizza in Glendale, a woman swiped a similar donation jar. She was caught on camera, putting it into her purse. After the video went viral and hit the news, she returned to apologize and give it back.

“Actually her father saw the story and told her ‘you better do the right thing,'” said Maria Rodriguez.

Jim and Maria Rodriguez said they’re hoping for a similar outcome this time — saying, after all, the thief didn’t steal from them, but from a charity that could really use the money.

“Stuff happens. He could be going through some stuff, but there are others ways to go about getting out of the jam you are in,” said Jim Rodriguez.

“I just really hope he comes forward,” said Maria Rodriguez.

Jim and Maria Rodriguez said the thief can return the jar — no questions asked, even saying they could have someone else drop it off. They simply want the money back.

Police have been called.

