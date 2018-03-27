Hungry? Milwaukee Brewers reveal new ballpark foods at Miller Park ⚾

MILWAUKEE — Opening Day is Monday, April 2, and Milwaukee Brewers’ fans have a lot to be excited for on and off the field. On Tuesday, March 27, the team unveiled their featured food lineup for the 2018 season.

Brewers’ Executive Chef Seth Vanderlaan started with the Club Level eats.

“This is our new loaded chip concept. House-cooked, slow-cooked sirloin with a braised onion and a creamy Sargento cheese sauce,” said Vanderlaan.

Anticipated food items include pierogies.

“What are we missing in Milwaukee? What are we missing at the ballpark — and I think we did that with our new pierogi concept,” said Vanderlaan.

Also new this year, is an old favorite.

“We are excited to have Johnsonville on board of course as well,” said Vanderlaan.

Johnsonville is the official sausage of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Brewers announced back in January, after we learned the Brewers severed ties with Klement’s after the two were teamed up for more than 25 years.

Miller Park is also introducing a Jim Beam Bourbon Bar, an Aurora Children’s Health Kids Zone and a new nursing suite for mothers.

“It’s all about having a good time and being able to enjoy the experience at Miller Park and we are happy to be able to add some more convenient ways for moms to do that,” said Shannon Pogodzinski, Aurora Health Care.

From food to fun, anticipation continues to grow for the Brewers’ return to Miller Park.

“Opening Day is my favorite days of the year. I love getting the feedback, I love seeing the looks on their face when they try the new food,” said Vanderlaan.