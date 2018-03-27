‘It’s so brazen:’ Investigators hope DNA will find man who assaulted woman on Kenosha bike trail

KENOSHA -- "Monster," that's how the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department describes a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman over the weekend on the Kenosha County Bike Trail. He remains at large more than two days later.

The sheriff's department says, a 67-year-old woman was walking alone on the trail between 89th St. and 93rd St. around 1 p.m. Sunday, March 25 when a strange man tackled her to the ground, tried to rape her and then ran off when someone came by.

Investigators are now hoping DNA evidence can lead them to the suspect.

"I'm just uncomfortable even thinking about walking it," said Elaine, lives nearby.

Neighbors, Elaine and Terry, live just behind the spot where the woman was sexually assaulted.

"I was in shock because I love the bike trail and we walk it almost every day," said Elaine.

The random attack leaves many residents on edge and law enforcement with few leads on a possible suspect.

"It's so brazen, so aggressive and so out of the norm. We don't take calls for anything remotely like this," said Sergeant Mark Malecki, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Sergeant Mark Malecki, with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, says the victim was taken to an area hospital where sexual assault nurse examiners performed a rape kit. That evidence, along with evidence collected at the scene, is already at the Milwaukee crime lab being tested for a possible DNA match with someone in the system.

"We're doing our best to get to the bottom of this as quickly as we can," said Malecki.

In the meantime, Malecki urges people our exercising to be on the lookout for any suspicious behavior.

The sheriff's department says, physically the woman is expected to be OK but emotionally she's very shaken up.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s, around 5'8" with a stocky build.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department wants to encourage anyone with any information about this incident to contact Crimestoppers or the sheriff's department directly.