× Judge orders emergency hearing on Wisconsin elections

MADISON, Wis. — A judge scheduled an emergency hearing Tuesday following a late-night request from the Wisconsin Department of Justice to delay an order requiring Gov. Scott Walker to call special elections for a pair of vacant legislative seats.

The delay would give Walker and Republicans who control the Legislature time to pass a bill next week changing state law, a move that would allow Walker to avoid calling the special elections as the judge ordered.

Both seats were held by Republicans who resigned Dec. 29 to join Walker’s administration. Walker has refused to call special elections, saying it would be a waste of taxpayer money given that the Legislature’s regular session is over for the year.

But Democrats say he’s afraid Democrats will win, especially after the party pulled off an upset victory in a special state Senate election in December.

Voters in the districts, represented by attorneys from a group run by former Democratic U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, sued to force Walker to call the elections. They argued that they’re being disenfranchised by not having lawmakers in place to address constituent concerns and do other work, in addition to being in place to vote in case the Legislature returns for special sessions.

Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds last week sided with the voters and issued an oral ruling requiring Walker to call special elections by Thursday so the elections would take place by June.

Walker and the Legislature are moving quickly to change the law to disallow the governor from calling any special elections after the April 3 primary, thereby circumventing the judge’s original order.

The state Justice Department is asking the judge to extend the time for Walker to call the special elections from Thursday to April 6, giving the Legislature time to act to make the lawsuit moot.

The bill would remove the requirement in current law that the governor promptly call special elections when vacancies occur in the Legislature. Instead, it would bar special elections after the spring primary in years when the legislative seat would be normally filled. Vacancies would be filled in the regular November election.

A Senate committee planned to hold a public hearing Wednesday on the bill and vote on it in an extraordinary session April 4, the day after the spring election.

Republicans control the Senate 18-14 and the Assembly 63-35. The vacant Wisconsin seats were held by Republican Sen. Frank Lasee, of De Pere, and Rep. Keith Ripp, of Lodi. The Senate seat covers the Door County peninsula northeast of Green Bay and the Assembly seat is in a mostly rural area north of Madison.

Reynolds was not available Tuesday, so Dane County Circuit Judge Richard Niess, who was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle in 2004, was holding the hearing.