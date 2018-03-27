March 27
-
March 26
-
March 9
-
Milwaukee Brewers: Chase Anderson to be 2018 Opening Day starter in San Diego
-
Report: Brewers push forward with plan to ‘occasionally’ start Braun at first base
-
Sunny day in downtown Milwaukee for 52nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
-
-
‘Stole their purse:’ Police seek to ID man wanted in 3 separate armed robberies
-
Polar bear Snow Lilly to make groundhog day prediction at Milwaukee Co. Zoo after Wynter’s passing
-
Get the inside look: Get a behind-the-scenes view of the Milwaukee County Zoo
-
BloodCenter of Wisconsin hosts 17th annual Season of Giving Blood Drive
-
‘Leave the keys at home:’ Miller Lite Free Rides are back for St. Patrick’s Day in Milwaukee
-
-
‘Working towards a functional zero:’ As ‘homeless count’ begins, officials hope for another decrease
-
Get your green on! 52nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to downtown Milwaukee
-
‘We will stop you:’ Authorities out in force to catch drunk drivers through St. Patrick’s Day weekend