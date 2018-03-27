‘Who does that?’ Milwaukee County Supervisor calls out challenger over controversial social media posts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A candidate for the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors once bragged about having choked a woman in a bathroom. Incumbent Deanna Alexander says challenger Sparkle Ashley's online comments are so bad that the Milwaukee teacher's union needs to withdraw its endorsement of Ashley. The teacher's union is pushing back.

"We're talking about a post where she admitted assaulting someone," said Alexander.

Alexander says her challenger's Facebook page has everything voters on the northwest side need to know about her.

Alexander says she took a screenshot of a post from April 2012. Ashley wrote: "Just choked a lady in the bathroom and I don't feel bad at all!!!"

"Who posts that on the internet? And who does that?" said Alexander.

In another 2012 post, Ashley says a police officer pulled her over "for rolling down my window and waving my middle finger to all the people who would not let me over."

"He said he is the law, so I snapped on his (expletive). Hashtag (expletive) the police," she wrote.

FOX6 News can only show you photos of Sparkle Ashley, because she has not returned phone calls or agreed to an interview.

In February, we reported on a 2014 post in which Ashley called police dumb (expletives) -- and to "jump off the highest building in downtown Milwaukee. No one will miss you I promise."

Alexander says the Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association -- which is supporting Ashley -- should withdraw its endorsement.

"Why do we have groups of teachers getting together and endorsing a candidate who has said publicly that police officers should kill themselves?" Alexander said.

The union turned it back on Alexander.

"Deanna Alexander has never been a public school supporter. We know which agenda she's fighting for and it's not one for MPS students," said MTEA President Kim Schroeder.

The teacher's union said Alexander has no place in county government.

Ashley has said she regretted the language she used in her post encouraging officers to jump from buildings. She has not responded to our questions about the choking post.