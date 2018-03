× Police: 2 men shot, injured while sitting in vehicle near 24th and Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Monday night, March 26.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. near 24th and Wisconsin.

According to police, two men were shot while in a vehicle and are at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The police department is investigating the motive behind the incident and will be seeking suspect(s).