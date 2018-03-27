Police: Suspect turns himself in after Kiara Brown, 18, found shot to death in vehicle

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said Tuesday, March 27 a man, 19, turned himself in to police in connection with the shooting death of Kiara Brown, 18 which happened on Monday, March 26 near 99th and Carmen in Milwaukee.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and this case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days for a charging decision.

They are not releasing the suspect’s name at this point because he has not been charged.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting scene near 99th and Carmen in Milwaukee around 5:30 a.m. on Monday. According to police, Brown was shot inside a vehicle at that location and died from her injuries.

Starlett Burress has lived in the neighborhood for 16 years — and said only recently have police been called to the area.

“Our daughter was almost kidnapped on this very block,” Burress said. “A black car came chasing her. She ran to a neighbor’s house knocking.”

Burress was left uneasy by that incident. Now, this latest homicide is putting her over the edge.

“It’s the fear,” Burress said. “It’s just not safe anymore.”

While detectives scoured the scene for evidence of who murdered the woman, those living in the neighborhood said they cannot help but think of the life lost and those now forever affected by it.

“I can’t imagine the loss they are feeling at this time. My condolences. My heart goes out to that family,” Burress said.

A GoFundMe.com account has been set up in Kiara Brown’s honor. CLICK HERE to access that account.