Portillo’s in Brookfield to celebrate 500 days of business with $1 cake slices Wednesday

BROOKFIELD — Portillo’s on Bluemound in Brookfield on Wednesday, March 28 will celebrate 500 days of business with $1 chocolate cake slices with the purchase of any sandwich, entree salad, entree pasta or ribs.

Additionally, according to a news release from Portillo’s officials, at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Portillo’s team and Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto will be on-hand to present a charitable donation to the Elmbrook Education Foundation. Portillo’s will be donating $5,000 to the organization, which provides scholarships and grants to students, faculty, and projects within the Elmbrook School District.

The $1 cake slices will be offered from 10:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on April 4, you can get chocolate cake at all Portillo’s locations for 55 cents, in celebration of Portillo’s 55th anniversary.

The iconic Chicago-born restaurant founded in Villa Park, Illinois in 1963, has expanded to over 50 restaurants across the United States — including Brookfield and Greenfield in Wisconsin.

According to a news release from Portillo’s, to receive a 55-cent cake slice, customers must also purchase an entrée (sandwich, hot dog, entrée salad or ribs). The 55-cent cake promotion is only available for dine-in or drive-thru customers and does not apply to online, delivery or catering orders.

The special offer is available at all restaurant locations, while supplies last.