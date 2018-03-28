× 2 teens taken into custody after break-in at Washington H.S., appears nothing was taken

MILWAUKEE — Two teens were taken into custody early Wednesday morning, March 28 following a burglary at Washington High School — located on Sherman Boulevard.

Police were dispatched to the school around 2:05 a.m.

According to police, two suspects broke into the school and with the help of school security. Police took two suspects into custody.

The suspects are a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy.

Police say the investigation continues but it appears as if nothing was taken at this time.

MPD will present this case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days for a review of charges.