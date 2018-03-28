Big hair is back! How to get hair that defies gravity without unwanted, damaging side effects

MILWAUKEE -- It's the big buzzword in beauty circles this year: volume! Hairstylist Jonelle Todd with Supercuts joins Real Milwaukee to help you get big hair without breakage.
Big hair is a big trend! But if you don't do it right, it can leave lasting damage like breakage and split ends.
- The first step to getting good, healthy volume takes place in the shower. A good volumizing shampoo and conditioner are key. Also, focus your conditioner at the ends of your hair. Always avoid the top half of your hair and your scalp. If you're using a volumizing shampoo regularly, you should also use a deep conditioner once a week to prevent hair from drying out.
- Many of our mothers used velcro rollers and they were onto something! It`s an easy way to get great volume!
Just spray dry hair with hairspray and leave the rollers in for 15-20 minutes. Once you`ve taken them all out, brush out the curls and set with a volumizing hair spray.
- Backcombing can add a lot of height and volume to your style, but you have to use the right technique. Comb through your hair before teasing to minimize knots. Use a texturizing spray at the roots of your hair. Section out the hair. Use a comb to push in even strokes in one direction, down the hair. Don`t go back and forth, that will cause damage. Add a good volumizing hair spray to keep everything in place.
- As far as products go, a lot of volume-promising products fall flat. If you want a product to do most of the heavy lifting `She`s a Tease` is great!