Cirque du Soleil is back in Milwaukee, with a total of 6 shows at the BMO Harris Bradley Center

MILWAUKEE -- Cirque du Soleil's production of CORTEO features 51 incredibly talented performers from all around the world. They're here in Milwaukee for six shows Thursday through Sunday -- and Carl is getting a sneak peek.

About Cirque du Soleil CORTEO (website)

After thrilling more than 8 million people worldwide, CORTEO will embark on a new journey next March as the same enchanting production but now in arenas, giving more people the opportunity to enjoy a Cirque du Soleil show in their own town. The show will visit Milwaukee at the BMO Harris Bradley Center for a limited run of six performances, from March 29 to April 1, 2018. This unique production directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca premiered in Montreal in April 2005 and has visited 64 cities in 19 countries.

CORTEO, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth. The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music, by turns lyrical and playful, carries CORTEO through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.

