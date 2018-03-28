× Corey Adams Searchlight Act, creating ‘Green Alert’ for missing veterans, signed into law

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker on Wednesday, March 28 signed into law a bill that creates a new alert system for missing veterans.

It is called the Corey Adams Searchlight Act.

It is named after a Milwaukee Air Force Veteran who passed way in 2017 after he was missing for 18 days.

The Amber and Silver Alert systems will be used to create a Green Alert.

This legislation is the first-of-its-kind in the nation.

Another law I signed today will create a new Green Alert (like an Amber Alert) through the WI Crime Alert Network regarding missing veterans or service members due to a physical or mental health condition. We hope it will save lives. pic.twitter.com/AHpyLQZZkW — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) March 28, 2018

Below is a joint statement from Senator LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) and Rep. Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee), who sponsored the legislation: