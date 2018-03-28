× March 28 ONLY: 2018 Wisconsin State Fair tickets available for only $6 online

WEST ALLIS — It’s National Something-On-A-Stick Day — and the Wisconsin State Fair is celebrating in a big way. For today ONLY Wednesday, March 28), $6 State Fair admission valid for the 2018 fair will be available online from 6 – 10 p.m. at WiStateFair.com.

According to a press release, this deal offers nearly 60 percent ($8 savings) off the gate admission price during State Fair! There is a limit of 8 tickets per order, and tickets can be purchased online via print-at-home option or mail-order options. A $2.50 processing fee will apply to each order.

The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Aug. 12.