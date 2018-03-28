Police: Suspect caught on camera illegally dumping near 18th and Wright

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to track down a suspect caught illegally dumping near North 18th and Wright Streets.

According to police, a dark green, late-model Ford F-150 pickup truck with an extended cab was captured on surveillance video last week, dumping various large items including what appears to be mattresses, boxes, and dresser drawers.

If you see illegal dumping in progress, police are advising to not confront the individual(s). Instead, write down the details and get descriptions of the suspect(s), vehicle make and model, license plate, items dumped and the location.

"Illegal dumping in the city of Milwaukee is a punishable crime and will not be tolerated in our neighborhoods. Additionally, enforcement and cleanup activities are costly for taxpayers and result in neighborhoods looking unsightly," the police department said in a news release.

Call Milwaukee police's non-emergency number at 414-933-4444 to report any illegal dumping in progress.

There are two drop off centers available for City of Milwaukee residents -- located at 6660 N. Industrial Rd. and 3879 W. Lincoln Ave. -- to dispose of their waste the correct way. Fees apply for disposing of construction and demolition waste. Call 286-CITY (2489) or visit www.milwaukee.gov/DropOff for current hours.