Police: Man shot, injured near 8th and Alma during argument, suspect fled the scene

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night, March 27 on the city’s south side.

Officers were called to the area of 8th and Alma around 11:00 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located a 20-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation reveals that the victim and the suspect became involved in a verbal argument.

During the argument the suspect shot the victim then fled the scene.

The Milwaukee Fire Department treated the victim on the scene and transported him to a local hospital.

MPD is searching for a person of interest in the shooting.