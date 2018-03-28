Police say ‘pepperoni pizza’ is not code for ‘send help’ when calling 911

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- A myth involving 911 calls and pizza is making the rounds on social media. Police want to stop you from making a mistake.

The rumor is that you can call 911 and ask for a pepperoni pizza and dispatchers will know you actually need help.

It isn't clear where the idea started that "pepperoni pizza" is a secret code for "send help."

But authorities say it's bogus, and simply not true.

However, police say dispatchers are trained to think outside the box and will listen to what the caller may be trying to say.