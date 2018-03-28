Pres. Trump fires VA Secretary David Shulkin, tweets White House Dr. Ronny Jackson is nominee

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is firing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and replacing him with the White House doctor in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the VA.

President Trump tweeted that he intends to nominate “highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs.”

President Trump said Robert Wilkie, an undersecretary at the Defense Department, will serve as acting VA secretary until Jackson is confirmed.

Shulkin is the second Cabinet secretary to depart over controversies involving expensive travel, following former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s resignation last September.

President Trump says he is “thankful for Dr. David Shulkin’s service to our country and to our GREAT VETERANS!”

I am pleased to announce that I intend to nominate highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018