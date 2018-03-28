Prosecutors: White powder thrown from vehicle during pursuit in Caledonia; cocaine found in car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALEDONIA -- Body camera video shows the damage to a squad car, allegedly caused by a man accused of leading police on a pursuit in Caledonia in January during which a white, powdery substance was thrown from a vehicle. Prosecutors say a bag of cocaine was found when the pursuit came to an end, and the driver struck the squad more than once.

After this incident, Caledonia police released images of the suspect in an effort to apprehend him.

A criminal complaint was filed on March 16, and on March 19, Booker made his initial appearance in court after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Gary Booker, 37, of Racine faces 11 charges:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer (repeater)

First degree recklessly endangering safety (repeater) -- five counts

Possession of cocaine, second+ offense (repeater)

Resisting or obstructing an officer (repeater)

Hit-and-run (repeater)

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer

Hit-and-run

A criminal complaint notes a history of convictions dating back to 2002, and a history of incarceration dating back to 2000.

According to the complaint, on Jan. 20, a traffic stop was initiated near on Douglas Ave. near 5 Mile Rd. in Caledonia on a vehicle after investigators say the operator had a suspended license. The vehicle pulled into the parking lot at the County Inn Motel, and as an officer turned on his lights to make the traffic stop, the vehicle "began to reverse toward the squad." The officer activated his siren and placed his squad in front of the vehicle -- with four occupants.

As officers exited their squads to approach the vehicle, the complaint says the vehicle drove forward, striking a squad before heading onto State Highway 32.

A pursuit ensued as the vehicle headed southbound on State Highway 32. During the pursuit, the complaint says officers noticed a white, powdery substance being thrown from the vehicle -- which reached speeds of 90 miles-per-hour in a 35 miles-per-hour zone. It failed to stop at a red light at Highway 32 and 4 Mile Rd., along with another red light at Highway 32 and 3 Mile Rd.

The vehicle then turned at the light, and began heading eastbound on 3 Mile Rd. at 80 miles-per-hour in a 35 miles-per-hour zone -- failing to stop at six more controlled intersections, before making a dead stop at Thunderbird Dr.

An officer then placed his squad behind the vehicle -- with lights and sirens still activated. The vehicle again struck the squad, reversing into it before fleeing again -- also striking another vehicle that wasn't occupied.

An officer followed as the vehicle headed toward another squad, moving just before striking it.

The vehicle then traveled through four more controlled intersections without stopping, the complaint says.

It finally stopped on Greenfield Rd. near Ruby Ave., just off of 3 Mile Rd. That's when the complaint says a black male with long black hair fled on foot. That individual was later identified as Gary Booker -- the driver. The other three occupants of the vehicle were removed. One said Booker was making comments that he had a warrant. Another identified the driver as "Gary." One said "everyone in the car was yelling for him to stop."

In the vehicle, the complaint says investigators found a bag containing suspected cocaine. It tested positive for the presence of cocaine, and weighed 1.9 grams.

Investigators also found a debit card belonging to Booker on the floor in the driver's seat area.

Charges were filed in this case in January.

Online court records show Booker was charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in March.

Cash bond was set at $2,500 in the January case. A preliminary hearing was set for March 29.