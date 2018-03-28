Robotics Week at Discovery World will ‘feature robots of all shapes, sizes, and uses’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Discovery World for Robotics Week. This event will feature robots of all shapes, sizes, and uses with a chance to meet their makers.

About Robotics Week (website)

Local FIRST Robotics Teams of all levels, university students, and professionals will be showcasing their engineering skills along with robots built for competition, industry, and entertainment.

Join us for this spectacular event, and light the spark for a career path in robotics!