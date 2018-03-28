× Summer job openings! Milwaukee County Parks hiring seasonal workers

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Summer is just around the corner, and Milwaukee County Parks are looking to fill nearly 200 seasonal positions!

A job fair will be held on Saturday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Falk Park, located at 2013 West Rawson Avenue.

According to a news release from the parks department, the part-time positions — scheduled from spring through fall or for the summer only — are being offered in a variety of areas, including Traveling Beer Garden staff, golf starters, restaurant staff, pool attendants, lifeguards and building or on-grounds maintenance workers.

All candidates must live in Wisconsin and at least 16 years old; however, if a position includes serving beer, the candidate must be at least 18 to apply.

Positions being recruited through the Milwaukee County Careers website include the following titles: Food Service Operator Seasonal, Lifeguard Seasonal, and the broadly-defined Park Worker I-III. Pay depends on skill set, experience, and availability.

Interested in applying? CLICK HERE.