The same suspect? Donation jar stolen from Firehouse Subs in Brown Deer, day after theft in Brookfield

BROWN DEER — A donation jar was stolen from Firehouse Subs on Green Bay Rd. near Brown Deer Rd. in Brown Deer — and if this story sounds familiar, that’s because it is.

On Tuesday, March 27, we told you about a donation jar containing money meant for Alzheimer’s research — swiped from the Jet’s Pizza restaurant near 124th and North in Brookfield on Saturday, March 24. This, after it happened at the Jet’s Pizza in Glendale back in June.

It happened in Brown Deer one day after the theft in Brookfield.

According to police, it happened on Sunday, March 25. The donation jar contained approximately $30 to $50. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect — described as a male, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. Police said he concealed the donation jar in his jacket when staff members weren’t looking — and took off.

“I believe he somewhat tried to distract the employee by asking for a phone book,” said Lt. Amy Koeppel, with the Brown Deer Police Department.

The employee went to the back, and noticed something important was missing when they returned.

“They keep donation jars up near the registers to raise money for charity, and someone had left with one of their donation jars,” said Lt. Koeppel.

The description of the suspect matches that of the suspect in the Jet’s Pizza theft — but police aren’t connecting the two yet.

“We’ll be contacting those other agencies and disseminating our surveillance and try to determine if it is indeed the same suspect,” said Lt. Koeppel.

Brown Deer police are working to provide FOX6 News with a photo of the suspect. Meanwhile, they offered a basic description: a white man, wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.