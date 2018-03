WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police late on Wednesday afternoon, March 28 were on the scene at the Best Buy across from Mayfair Mall, after a vehicle went off the road.

The vehicle went off Mayfair Rd., struck a pole and then crashed into the Best Buy store.

It’s unclear whether any injuries were suffered, or what might have caused the crash.

#MKETraffic #MKE #Wauwatosa Be advised: a crash blocks the right lane WIS 100 (Mayfair Rd.) southbound at Meinecke Ave. Reduce speed passing emergency responders on scene. pic.twitter.com/yvcxsjyPuX — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) March 28, 2018