Wisconn Valley Construction Resource Fair set for Thursday afternoon in Racine

RACINE — A resource fair scheduled for Thursday, March 29 in Racine will help people find training and jobs in construction.

The Wisconn Valley Construction Resource Fair will take place from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Racine Civic Center’s Festival Hall.

Visitors will find resources to help them find education, skills training and apprenticeship opportunities.

“It’s also an opportunity for people to talk with employers and see what those skill sets are going to be required to get into those positions,’ said Chris Hagerup, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

The resource fair is free, and no sign-up is required.