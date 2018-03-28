× “50 Miles More:” Wisconsin students walking against gun violence to reach destination

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Some Wisconsin students who have taken their demonstration against gun violence on the road are reaching their destination — House Speaker Paul Ryan’s home turf.

About 40 students launched a “50 Miles More” march from Madison on Sunday. They’re expected to make it to Janesville Wednesday where they’ll hold a rally. It is unclear if Ryan will be in Janesville when the students arrive.

The students say they want a ban on military style weapons, a ban on accessories to turn semi-automatic weapons into automatic weapons, a four-day waiting period on all gun purchases, background checks on all gun sales and raising the legal purchasing age on guns to 21.

Adult volunteers are walking with students who are spending the night in schools along the route.