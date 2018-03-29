× 2 million+ rides! After 39 years on the road, MCTS longest serving driver takes final trip Friday

MILWAUKEE — Veteran MCTS bus driver Eugene Stempniewski will get behind the wheel for the final time of his career on Friday, March 30, 2018.

MCTS officials said in a news release on Thursday, March 29 Stempniewski will be driving his regular route, the Route 55.

Stempniewski started driving for MCTS in 1979. In his 39 years on the job, he has provided well over two million rides and driven more than a million miles.

He is currently MCTS’ longest serving driver!

We wish him all the best in his retirement.