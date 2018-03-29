× Adam Sandler’s Milwaukee shows to be filmed for Netflix; ‘great seats’ just released

MILWAUKEE — Adam Sandler’s shows at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee, with special guest Rob Schneider, will be filmed for Netflix, and “great seats have just been released,” Pabst Theater officials announced Thursday, March 29.

The shows are set for April 18 and 19.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the “An Evening with Adam Sandler” shows begin at 8 p.m.

According to a news release from Pabst Theater officials, Adam Sandler needs no introduction. As a successful actor, writer, producer and musician, Sandler’s films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and include box office hits such as “Grown Ups,” “Big Daddy,” “The Longest Yard,” and “The Waterboy.” Sandler’s last three films for Netflix, “The Ridiculous 6,” “The Do-Over,” and “Sandy Wexler,” have been the most-watched films on Netflix to-date. His most recent film, directed by Noah Buambach “The Meyerowitz Stories,” was loved by audiences and critics alike. This April, Sandler co-stars in the Netflix comedy, “The Week Of,” reuniting him with friend and SNL alumni, Chris Rock.” After a long absence from the comedy stage, Sandler has found time between films over the last couple of years to perform in front of live audiences in a sold-out tour in the U.S. and Canada.

CLICK HERE to get your tickets.