Carthage College football player accused of sexual assault found not guilty by jury

KENOSHA COUNTY — A Carthage College football player who was accused of sexual assault has been found not guilty by a jury.

Lawrence Gaines, 21, was charged with second degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim.

On Wednesday, March 28, during his jury trial, jurors found Gaines not guilty.

The court entered a judgement on the verdict, and Gaines was relieved from all obligations of the bond in this case.

According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 11, 2016, an officer with the Kenosha Police Department was sent to Carthage College around 3:15 a.m. to investigate a sexual assault.

The alleged victim told police “he and another football player, identified as Lawrence Gaines…went to a party together.” The victim indicated since the defendant was his friend, he would take care of him if he was drinking. The alleged victim said “he was drunk, so they left the party and went to the defendant’s room.”

The complaint then indicates the alleged victim “passed out and woke up with his pants off.” He indicated he “was very groggy and wasn’t really sure what was going on.” The victim told police he realized the defendant was touching him inappropriately. The complaint says the victim “kinda came to his senses, grabbed up his things, and ran out of the room.”

Again — Gaines has been found not guilty in this case.