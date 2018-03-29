× “Completely exhausted:” Brewers Ballpark Pass sold out for the month of April

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday, March 29 that the Brewers Ballpark Pass, which gives fans access to every Brewers regular season home game for a low monthly subscription fee, is sold out for the month of April.

This marks the first time in the history of the Ballpark Pass that inventory for a month has been completely exhausted.

According to a press release, for just $29.99 a month, the Brewers Ballpark Pass gives fans access to a standing room ticket for every home game during the 2018 regular season.

Fans purchase their pass at brewers.com/ballparkpass and then download the MLB Ballpark app on their phone to retrieve their tickets. A total of two passes can be purchased per email address.

Fans who purchased for April have an exclusive right to renew their Ballpark Pass for May and each successive month. A wait list for new customers to purchase the Brewers Ballpark Pass for May is now live at brewers.com/ballparkpass.

New customers who are interested in securing the Pass for May and beyond are encouraged to join the wait list early to be notified of available inventory.