Former Nicolet High School teacher being investigated for alleged sexual abuse found dead

GLENDALE — A former Nicolet High School teacher being investigated for alleged sexual abuse was found dead Wednesday afternoon, March 28 in Waupaca, police said in a news release Thursday.

Police were dispatched to a retirement living facility on County Highway QQ near Pryse Dr. in Waupaca around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a male who had hung himself in an attached garage.

Officers arrived and observed the man in the garage.

The incident remains under investigation, but police don’t suspect foul play.

The former Nicolet teacher was 81 years old. Police identified him as David Johnson.

Glendale police on Monday announced the investigation into the former math teacher, and in a letter to alumni, school officials said at least two former students were sexually abused.

Police and school officials asked that any additional potential victims come forward.

