GLENDALE — Glendale police are highlighting the actions of four officers whose quick action saved a life.

According to a tweet from Glendale PD, the officers pictured below (Chapman, Galbraith, Myers and Bonville) were flagged down by a motorist, whose father wasn’t breathing and had no pulse.

The officers jumped into action, performing CPR and reviving the man.

North Shore Fire/Rescue officials then arrived and took over.

These four officers have received a “lifesaving” award from Glendale PD.