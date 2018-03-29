‘I wish I could kill you!’ Man arrested for groping girls in 2015 arrested again in liquor store disturbance

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old Mount Pleasant man is facing charges for causing a disturbance at a liquor store and spitting in a police officer’s face. It’s not the first time the teen has been in trouble with the law.

Jonathan Markwick, 19, has been charged with the following:

Disorderly conduct

Throw or discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker

According to a criminal complaint, on Tuesday, March 27, Markwick entered Martha’s Vineyard — located on Miller Park way — went to the back coolers and walked out without paying. Although the clerk did not see Markwick steal anything, when he returned 30 minutes later, she “assumed” he was back to steal.

Investigators say Markwick selected two bottles of liquor and headed for the front door, passing the register without paying. The clerk alerted patrons in the store to stop him, and a tussle ensued.

According to the criminal complaint, Markwick struck a customer in the chest and in return, the patron told investigators she hit Markwick in the head with a bottle because she feared he would attack her.

During the scuffle, investigators say Markwick opened one of the bottles of liquor and began drinking directly out of the bottle.

The store patrons were able to hold Markwick down until police arrived. During his arrest, investigators say Markwick screamed, spit, threatened officers and used profanity. At one point, investigators say Markwick stated to police, “I wish I could kill you!”

This isn’t the first time Markwick has been in trouble. In 2015, the then 17-year-old was arrested for groping girls near the Carroll University Campus in Waukesha. He was also arrested for a similar crime at Horlick High School.