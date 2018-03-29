× ‘Irresponsible:’ Man, 35, arrested for OWI on I-43 with child, 10, in back seat

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man, 35, was arrested early Thursday morning, March 29, accused of driving drunk with a child, 10, in his vehicle.

The arrest happened around 3 a.m. when a deputy stopped a vehicle that was deviating from its lane of traffic on I-43 southbound at W. Maple St., according to sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff’s officials say the man told the deputy he had one beer, but tested at a .12 via a preliminary breath test.

The child was found in the back seat.

The Milwaukee man was arrested for OWI, first offense with a passenger under the age of 16, and could face up to six months in jail.

Another passenger, who was sober, was allowed to take the vehicle and her child from the scene.

“Irresponsible drunk driving endangering innocent children in the car is seen all too frequently on our streets. I applaud the new tougher legislation on repeat drunk drivers. Maybe tougher legislation on the first offense would stop the pattern before it starts. What do you think? Let your legislators hear your voice,” said Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt in a news release.