× Janesville man, 40, dies at hospital after crash involving two vehicles at Walworth/Rock County line

WALWORTH COUNTY — A Janesville man, 40, died at the hospital after a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Highway 11/Highway 14 and Highway C/Highway M at the Walworth/Rock County line.

It happened Wednesday, March 28, shortly before 9 a.m.

Sheriff’s officials said when deputies arrived along with fire and rescue units, two vehicles were found with severe damage at the scene.

A preliminary investigation has revealed a gray 2003 Chevy van was eastbound on Highway 11/14 when it was struck in the driver’s side by a 2014 black Jeep. The black Jeep was southbound on Highway M and was attempting to turn left onto eastbound Highway 11/14 when it failed to yield the right of way from a posted stop sign.

The driver of the Chevy van was ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was the sole occupant and identified as Marcus Hawkinson of Janesville. He died at the hospital.

The Jeep was driven by a Milton woman, 26. There were two children in her vehicle, ages 5 and 6. All were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Highway 11/14 was closed for three hours while the crash was being investigated and cleaned up.

The investigation is ongoing.