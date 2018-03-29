Kenosha Fire Department using education to combat the opioid epidemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- Seven overdose deaths in 14 days. The Kenosha Fire Department says enough is enough.

Fire officials tell FOX6 News, drug deals often happen in public places. Sometimes, people ingest the drugs right then and there. Officials tell us, it's never been this bad -- and they're doing something about it.

"It's what's happening. It's what's happening, you see it in the news all the time, you see it in this area," said Tenuta's Owner, Chris Tenuta.

In two weeks, seven people died from drug overdoses.

"If we had seven people dying of any other cause in 14 days time, there would be an intense interest in that," said Jim Poltrock, with the Kenosha Fire Department.

Kenosha fire is doing something about it. They're starting with businesses like Tenuta's, where they do routine fire inspection, and handing out pamphlets to raise awareness.

"Since we go on fire inspections of every business in the community, over 3,200 of them, what a better vector to get the word out," said Poltrock.

Especially because these overdoses are occurring in very public places, like grocery store parking lots and gas stations.

"You open the door and they slump out and they have needle stuck in their arm and they're unconscious -- it's alarming, it's sad," Poltrock said.

It's a helpless feeling firefighters know well.

"Often times we found people were left, seeing the fire trucks pull away; and they didn't know what to do next," said Battalion Chief Matthew Haerter, with the Kenosha Fire Department.

It's why every time they get called to an overdose, the department is handing out the packets to victims or their families with what to do next.

"Instead of just going on a call and coming back, it's part of the public health continuum in the community in trying to solve some of these problems and raise awareness," Poltrock said.

The fire department is working on the initiative in conjunction with the health department. So far, they've handed out 30 packets to people impacted by overdoses.

The EMS chief tells FOX6, a big moment for him came when someone he didn't know walked up to the fire station and asked for the packet of resources. He said those little things can make all the difference.