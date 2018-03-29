Overhaul your look this spring: 5 beauty trends that make updating your look easy

MILWAUKEE -- Spring is here and it likely has you ready to shake up your look. Beauty expert Amanda Shallow with Naturally You joins Real Milwaukee with the hottest trends to try now.
5 trends to try:
- Gold Highlighter: Eye shadow can be used or highlighter palette.
- Bright Colored Shadow/Bright colored liner- Over the lid or buffed into the lash line for a fun liner
- Blurred Lips- AKA tinTed lips brand- Burt's Bees tinted lip balm or make your own- add shadow over lip balm. Lip Liner with balm mixed in.
- Brows
- Alternatives to Classic Foundation