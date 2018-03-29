‘Pie Tacos’ coming to Wisconsin’s Hubbard Avenue Diner

MIDDLETON — Combine the sweetness of pie and the convenience of a taco — what do you get? Pie tacos! The Hubbard Avenue Diner, located near Madison, is getting ready to serve them up.

The diner — located at 7445 Hubbard Avenue in Middleton — will start selling the ‘Pie Tacos’ on Thursday, April 12.

Flavors include: Apple covered in streusel topping, cherry with pieces of sugared “lattice” crust on top, French silk topped with whipped cream and chocolate flakes and key lime topped with whipped cream and lime zest.

Who’s hungry?!