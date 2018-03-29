× Police: 2 men injured, 1 seriously, following stabbing in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Thursday morning, March 29th. Two men were injured, one seriously, as a result of the stabbing.

Police responded to the area of 8th Street and Clara Avenue just after 2 a.m. for a report of two people who had been stabbed during a disturbance.

The victims, a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Sheboygan were taken to the hospital.

Police say the 20-year-old was transferred to a hospital in Milwaukee with serious injuries. The 21-year-old is being treated at a hospital in Sheboygan.

Police say the incident is still under investigation, but it appears this is not a random act and that the victims and the suspects know each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333. Information can also be reported anonymously through Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at www.cufthem.com or 877-CUF-THEM (877-283-8436).