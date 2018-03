Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- New dashcam video shows a police chase through Wauwatosa, after officers attempted a traffic stop.

It happened Tuesday, March 20.

Police say officers ran the plates, and discovered the vehicle had been stolen, so they tried pulling it over.

It eventually rolled and crashed near Capitol and Appleton.

A man, 18, was taken into custody. Police said he suffered minor injuries.