‘What are you doing?’ Suspect bails from vehicle during police chase, leaves ID behind

WEST ALLIS/MILWAUKEE — A wild chase started in West Allis and ended in Milwaukee, near the canal. The man was in such a hurry to bail from the fleeing car, he not only left drugs and bullets behind, he left a wallet chock-full of personal ID cards. In the end though, he got away.

It all started when an officer saw what he thought could have been a drug deal going down inside a car at the end of August. That car drove away at a high rate of speed from South 77th and Beloit, until stop sticks punctured its tires near Miller Park Way and Canal St.

The car was dumped at the Rexnord company parking lot, and the man ran into a wooded area.

“Hey man, what are you doing?” an officer can be heard saying on body camera video. “Show me your hands. What are you doing down there? What are you doing? Show me your hands!”

The suspect seemed to run toward the canal. An officer can be heard splashing in the video.

“He just got in the water. Show me your hands,” the officer can be heard saying.

Police believed the suspect was swimming away.

“I’m going to send in this dog,” the officer says in the video. “He will bite you. Make yourself known now. He loves to swim. He’ll bite you.”

The dog didn’t end up swimming or biting. The suspect seemed to have gotten away, but left behind his calling cards — along with a bag of marijuana.

“He left his driver’s license,” said the officer.

The suspect left behind a work ID and a wallet with numerous ID cards, including his Social Security card.

Police forwarded the case to the district attorney with the understanding a warrant would be issued for his arrest. It appears that wasn’t done, but police said they’ll be following up.