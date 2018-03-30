2 separate chases: At least 1 in custody after police pursuits in Wauwatosa, West Allis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- At least one person was taken into custody early Friday morning, March 30 following two separate police pursuits. One pursuit began in Wauwatosa -- the other in West Allis.

In Wauwatosa, the police pursuit began in the area of 92nd and Capitol. Police say they were chasing the driver because he was "driving suspiciously" and almost hit a squad car.

The pursuit ended near 95th and Concordia after the driver hit a curb and lost control.

The driver was taken into custody.

Another early morning chase happened in West Allis. A witness who lives in the area where the pursuit ended, around 81st and Orchard, says two people were inside the car when it came to a stop.

At this time, it's not clear what lead to the chase -- but it appears spike strips were used to stop the vehicle.

A witness claims a man and a woman were seen exiting the car and running. However, they were caught not long after that.

A neighbor says that the man had to be tased for him to be apprehended. But West Allis police have not confirmed that.

Our FOX6 photojournalist saw an ambulance load someone up and take them away to the hospital.