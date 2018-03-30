Delavan police need your help in search for missing 9-year-old boy

DELAVAN — Delavan police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 9-year-old boy.

Khamrin Brittain, 9, and was last seen walking west in the area of 3rd and Wisconsin around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 29.

Police say Khamrin was walking to a nearby friends house but never arrived. He has not yet made contact with his parents.

He was last seen wearing black “jogger” type pants, a red Michael Jordan hooded sweatshirt and black/red Michael Jordan shoes. Khamrin is described as 4’02” weighing approximately 90 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Khamrin please contact the City of Delavan Police Department at 262-728-6311.