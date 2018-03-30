EggStravaganza: The Easter Bunny won’t be the only animal at one celebration this weekend

RACINE -- The Easter Bunny won't be the only animal at one celebration this weekend. That's what happens when you host an event at the Racine Zoo.

About Racine Zoo EggStravaganza (website)

Gather The Little Ones & Come Enjoy:

• Hunting for the six cluck-cluck doors throughout the Zoo to collect eggs

 Play EGG-cellent games 

• Make fun crafts & yummy snacktivities

 Take advantage of great food specials at Max & Jenny’s Jungle Grill

 Have your photo taken with our extra special guest...The Easter Bunny!

 Event is included with regular Zoo admission

*Photo with the Easter Bunny is extra • A digital photo will be emailed to you

Admission Rates:

Zoo Members: FREE

Adults: $8

Child 3-15: $6

Seniors 62 & Older: $7

2 & Younger: FREE 