× Flight for Life called to scene of crash involving ambulance in Kenosha Co.

VILLAGE OF SOMMERS — Flight for Life responded to the scene of a crash involving an ambulance early Friday morning, March 30 in Kenosha.

The crash happened in the area of 10th and Sheridan Road around 2:45 a.m.

Flight for Life called to scene of crash involving ambulance in Village of Sommers

Flight for Life was called for one patient. No other vehicles were involved.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the or the extent of injuries sustained.