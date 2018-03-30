PEWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning with a family who has a tradition of making police sausages the Friday before Easter Sunday. It's a Polish tradition. This year, they will be celebrating 45 years doing just that by making over 400 pounds of fresh sausage.
It’s a Polish tradition: This family makes Polish sausages the Friday before Easter Sunday
-
‘It’s a great brat:’ Hundreds celebrate Fred Usinger Day with a free sausage
-
It’s Pączki Day! See how the traditional Polish treat is prepared at Grebe’s Bakery
-
Johnsonville named ‘the official sausage of the Milwaukee Brewers and Miller Park’
-
Pączki surprise! The Polish Center of Wisconsin delivers sweet treats
-
Brewers cut link with Klement’s Sausage Co. after being teamed up 25+ years
-
-
Klement’s Sausage Co. named sponsor of new stage at Summerfest, official sausage of the Big Gig
-
Easter is almost here! Get “famous Whipped Crème Eggs” from Buddy Squirrel
-
Brewers saw ‘largest sales day ever’ for ‘On Deck’ tickets after trading for Christian Yelich
-
‘I believe we got 22 dozen:’ Pączki Day meant a packed house at Grebe’s Bakery
-
Fish fry favorite: The restaurant plating 3 pounds of fish a minute, most popular option on menu
-
-
Palermo’s and Hunger Task Force stuff 800 Easter baskets with food for families in need
-
Sports Show at State Fair Park: “For 5 days in March, everything outdoors will be celebrated indoors”
-
Klement’s offers year’s supply of sausage for support after Brewers dropped the company as a sponsor