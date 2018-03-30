× Milwaukee mother arrested for allegedly driving drunk on I-43, striking semi-truck

MILWAUKEE — A 37-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested after she was allegedly driving drunk on I-43 Thursday night, March 29.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says around 8:45 p.m., dispatch received a call about a possible drunk driver weaving across all lanes of traffic on I-43 southbound near Capitol Drive. Officials say the witness saw the vehicle strike a wall near Silver Spring, and then struck a semi-truck and continued until exiting at Lapham Street.

Deputies arrived at the vehicle owner’s address. Authorities say the front door was open and children — ages 9 and 10 — were inside yelling, “Mom!” They found the mother passing out in the bathroom.

The 37-year-old Milwaukee mother registered a BAC of .147 percent at the time of her arrest. Officials say she admitted to driving but did not remember crashing into anything. The woman said she was drinking beer from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at a bar in Grafton.

According to the sheriff’s office, Child Protective Services was called and the children were turned over to an 18-year-old brother who had earlier been babysitting them.

“In this incident, children were left alone while the parent parties, drives drunk, hits and runs, collapses at home, gets arrested in front of her children – what an example NOT to follow! The disregard of the laws for driving drunk exceeded the fear of getting caught,” said Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt. “The epidemic of drunk driving is resulting in lost lives, seriously injured people, property damage and children suffering. How about making the fear of the penalties of getting caught greater than the selfish ease of breaking the law. What do you think? Call your legislators.”