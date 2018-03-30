MPD searching for suspect who pointed gun at person crossing the street

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects accused of pointing a handgun at a pedestrian on Thursday, March 29. It happened on North Teutonia Avenue — south of Green Tree Road.
According to police, as the pedestrian walked across the street he was nearly struck by a vehicle driving in the bicycle lane. Officials say after they made it safely to the sidewalk, a passenger from the vehicle pointed a gun out of the window and aimed it toward the victim.
Officials say four people were inside the vehicle, described as a new model, silver Ford Taurus SHO with a sunroof, dark tinted windows, black painted rims and no license plates. The car has a long black scratch over the gas tank.
The descriptions of two suspects are as follows:
- Suspect one was armed with a silver and black semi-auto handgun, and is described as a black male in his late twenties to early thirties, having a dark skin complexion, a natural haircut, and facial hair.
- Suspect two is a black male who appeared to be approximately 24 years of age, 5’07”-6’00” wearing a pale yellow hoodie, blue track pants with vertical stripes down each leg, black Nike shoes with white logo land white soles.
- The two other occupants of the vehicle were not observed.
If you have any information related to these suspects or the incident, you’re asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.