MPD searching for suspect who pointed gun at person crossing the street

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects accused of pointing a handgun at a pedestrian on Thursday, March 29. It happened on North Teutonia Avenue — south of Green Tree Road.

According to police, as the pedestrian walked across the street he was nearly struck by a vehicle driving in the bicycle lane. Officials say after they made it safely to the sidewalk, a passenger from the vehicle pointed a gun out of the window and aimed it toward the victim.

Officials say four people were inside the vehicle, described as a new model, silver Ford Taurus SHO with a sunroof, dark tinted windows, black painted rims and no license plates. The car has a long black scratch over the gas tank.

PHOTO GALLERY

The descriptions of two suspects are as follows:

Suspect one was armed with a silver and black semi-auto handgun, and is described as a black male in his late twenties to early thirties, having a dark skin complexion, a natural haircut, and facial hair.

Suspect two is a black male who appeared to be approximately 24 years of age, 5’07”-6’00” wearing a pale yellow hoodie, blue track pants with vertical stripes down each leg, black Nike shoes with white logo land white soles.

The two other occupants of the vehicle were not observed.

If you have any information related to these suspects or the incident, you’re asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.