The new movie "Ready Player One" is generating a lot of buzz -- and is looking to top the weekend box office. Steven Spielberg bring the best-selling novel of a contest in virtual world to theaters.
Steven Spielberg takes you on a trip inside the oasis in “Ready Player One”
-
Universal launches plans for third ‘Jurassic World’ film
-
George Clooney is working on a Watergate series for Netflix
-
‘We maintained it all winter long:’ Turf almost ready for Opening Day baseball at Miller Park
-
Marquette falls to Penn State in NIT; 85-80
-
Mercedes is launching an insane way to win a car
-
-
‘Working hard and following your dreams:’ Badgers’ player turned pro inspires students to get motivated
-
1-handed NFL prospect posts 20 reps on bench press at scouting combine
-
“The biggest thing is to be ready:” A look at how officers train to handle active shooter scenarios
-
‘She’s healthy:’ After eating disorder struggles, West Bend athlete looks forward to Michigan Tech
-
‘We do stuff outside of here:’ Brewers spend time away from baseball catching WWE Raw
-
-
Is it routine, or superstition? Brewers’ pitchers weigh in on what they do to get game ready
-
‘He’s always been there for us:’ Beloved high school hockey manager helps team for 2 decades
-
‘Something you dream of as a kid:’ Bobby Butler the 4th Admirals player who will aim for gold in Winter Olympics