Wisconsin Lutheran wins team title for boys and girls at Woodland West Indoor Meet

Here is a look at the Woodland West Indoor Track and Field meet held Wednesday, March 28. Jendaya Howard of Wisconsin Lutheran is coming right at you in the triple jump -- this is her winning effort for almost 31-and-a-half feet.

Also, junior Ashley Carlson of Wisconsin Lutheran with the win at five feet in the high jump.

For the boys, Joe Lang of New Berlin Eisenhower is the chap -- his best effort is 41.4 in a half. Lang is a strong senior multi-sport athlete.

Wisconsin Lutheran wins the team title for the boys and the girls.