You could get paid to binge-watch Netflix TV shows and movies

LOS ANGELES — Do you love movies and TV shows? If so, Netflix may have the job for you.

The company is looking for a an “editorial analyst” for its original content. The position involves watching, researching, rating, tagging, annotating and writing analyses for movies and TV content, according to the job positing.

In other words, the company will pay you to — among other things — watch hours and hours of their TV shows and movies.

“The ideal candidate has a deep knowledge, 5+ years experience, and education in the film and/or television industry, can write efficiently with attention to detail, is comfortable using a variety of publishing tools, and is thoughtful in the delivery of information while working on a diverse team,” the job posting says.

For more information about the job, click here.